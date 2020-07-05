November 18, 1932 - June 28, 2020
Gilbert Eugene (Gene) Robertson, passed away June 28, 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado. He was born November 18, 1932 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Gilbert and Mildred (Shuman) Robertson. Gene graduated from College View High School, Lincoln NE.
He served in the U.S. Navy from November 1952-November 1956 where he was assigned to the USS Yellowstone before making Colorado his home. He was a business owner in Pueblo, CO for most of his life. Gene enjoyed history, sports, genealogy and visiting family and friends.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife and companion for over 30 years, step children in Pueblo CO, brother Jan and his wife Pam Robertson of Lincoln, NE.
Graveside service at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society in Gene's name.
