Ellen Gibson
May 15, 1931 - January 10, 2023
Ellen Gibson, 91 of Lincoln, passed away January 10, 2023. Ellen was born on May 15, 1931 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Everett and Phyllis (McGill) Martin. She grew up in Grand Island. She married Gerald Gibson and they moved to Lincoln where she worked as a dental assistant to Dr James Weesner for many years.
Ellen is survived by her daughter Leah (husband Joe) Schenck and grandson Tim (wife Cody Anne) Schenck and great-grandchildren Quinnley and Harley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald and seven brothers and sisters.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 29 at Lincoln Memorial Park.
