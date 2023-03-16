Gertrude "Trudy" Todd age 91 of Waverly, NE, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born on May 20, 1931 in Arapahoe, NE to Rev William and Elizabeth Roesler. She was preceded in death by her husband Charley, parents, brother Ted, John, sisters: Erna Doris, Rhoda, son Mike and daughter in law Debbie (wife of Steve)Survived by son Steven Todd, daughters Sue (Steve) Schuelke and Mary (Bryan) Barta, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister Edith, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.