Gertrude "Trudy" Todd
May 20, 1931 - March 11, 2023
Gertrude "Trudy" Todd age 91 of Waverly, NE, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born on May 20, 1931 in Arapahoe, NE to Rev William and Elizabeth Roesler. She was preceded in death by her husband Charley, parents, brother Ted, John, sisters: Erna Doris, Rhoda, son Mike and daughter in law Debbie (wife of Steve)Survived by son Steven Todd, daughters Sue (Steve) Schuelke and Mary (Bryan) Barta, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister Edith, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday March 18th; visitation to be held 6-8 pm with prayer service at 6 pm Friday March 17th all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Murdock NE. Memorials suggested to the church. For webcast of the service www.hammonsfs.com/GertrudeTodd. Hammons Family Funeral Services 207 West H Street Weeping Water (402) 267-5544 with arrangements