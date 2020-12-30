Gertrude Irene Shipe

February 14, 1924 - December 25, 2020

Gertrude Irene Shipe, 96, of Lincoln, with family by her side, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, after a brief illness. Irene, as she was known to most, was born February 14, 1924 in Pana, IL to Artie and Mollie (Osborne) Low. Marriage and family brought her to Nebraska. Her work life included a 30-year career at White Electric & Supply.

Irene retired at age 75 and began babysitting for children including grandson Paton Heusinkvelt. Her community volunteer hours included driving Paton and his friends to activities. She also spent time at her son's business (Ernie's Service) in Lincoln. An avid reader, Irene loved drama and western stories.

She is survived by three daughters Janet Weyer (Beatrice), Patty Hickok, Twila Heusinkvelt (Jack Craig) and son, Ernest Shipe, all of Lincoln, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Irene is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marie Low Weiters.

Viewing is from 9am to 8 pm (with family present from 5pm to 8 pm) on Sunday, January 3rd and funeral services are at 1 pm, Monday, January 4, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will follow in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.