Gertrude Helen Scudder, age 106 died July 14, 2020 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born February 9, 1914 in Nebraska City to William Mark and Cecil Elizabeth (Cooney) Burton. She graduated from Nehawka High School and married Albert Scudder January 23, 1933. Gertrude worked for 25 years at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City and volunteered at the Ambassador Care Center for 40 years. She cleaned houses and sewed for others. While she was never rich in the monetary means, she was very wealthy in the life she lived. She loved her family and friends and loved living in Nebraska City.