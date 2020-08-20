Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in White River, S.D. to Alexander Jr. and Mary (Jordan) Bordeaux. During World War II Gertrude worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska. She was a supervisor at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co., and was Vice President of Harvey's Plumbing Co.