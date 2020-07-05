× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 23, 1919 - July 3, 2020

Gertie Mae Carr, 100, died July 3, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on November 23, 1919 in Pawnee City to Harry & Rena (Walker) Forney. She was the former co-owner of Mohr's IGA.

Gertie Mae is survived by her son, Jim (Anita) Swoboda of Lincoln; grandchildren, Bill (Tammy) Swoboda of Homer, NE and Janelle (Kim) Taylor of York, NE; 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband's Russell Mohr & Thomas Carr; infant sister, Elizabeth; sister, Jacqueline Goldsmith; brothers, Oren & Bob Forney; and grandson, David Swoboda.

Memorial service, 10 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to donor's choice. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

