November 8, 1930 - November 2, 2019
Gerry (Geraldine) Cox, died of natural causes on November 2, 2019. Born November 8, 1930 near Freeman, South Dakota to Martha and William Schrag. She was raised, with her 3 siblings, to value family ties, education and music. After college and graduate work, she made a career as a public schools teacher.
She and her husband, Rolland Cox raised 4 children in various states during his Navy career. Settling in Lincoln, Gerry taught at East High School until retirement. During her life, Gerry was active with leadership roles in many groups promoting literacy and academic excellence. In retirement, Gerry co-authored several publications documenting Nebraska authors.
Mom loved to be outdoors, gardening, reading, and most of all, being with her family and friends.
Gerry is survived by her elder sister, Arleen Amert, (Madison, South Dakota), four adult children, 5 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and husband.
Services will be held on Wednesday, 11/13/19, at 10 AM, at Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 ‘A'. Memorials to the family for future designation, or to your favorite cause.