Geri Perry
April 12, 1930 - August 30, 2019
Geri Perry was born April 12, 1930 in Lincoln. She passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Her parents were Edwin and Myrtle (Onnink) Gruntorad. She married Donald Perry on August 7, 1949.
She is survived by daughters, Donna (Doug) Peterson; Linda Perry (Randy Hablitzel); Barbara (Mick) Erickson; and Brenda (David) Wacker; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; 6 step great-great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Dillman and a brother Dale (Sandy) Gruntorad.
Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 AM at the Malcolm United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Malcolm Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM with the family present from 6 until 8 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Malcolm United Methodist Church or to Malcolm Public Schools. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com
