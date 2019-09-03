{{featured_button_text}}

Geri Perry

April 12, 1930 - August 30, 2019

Geri Perry was born April 12, 1930 in Lincoln. She passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Her parents were Edwin and Myrtle (Onnink) Gruntorad. She married Donald Perry on August 7, 1949.

She is survived by daughters, Donna (Doug) Peterson; Linda Perry (Randy Hablitzel); Barbara (Mick) Erickson; and Brenda (David) Wacker; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; 6 step great-great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Dillman and a brother Dale (Sandy) Gruntorad.

Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 AM at the Malcolm United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Malcolm Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM with the family present from 6 until 8 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Malcolm United Methodist Church or to Malcolm Public Schools. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Perry, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 3
Visitation
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers for Geraldine's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Visitation begins.
Sep 3
Family Greeting Friends
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers for Geraldine's Family Greeting Friends
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Sep 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
10:00AM
Malcolm United Methodist Church
520 Malcolm Road
Malcolm, NE 68402
Order flowers for Geraldine's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments