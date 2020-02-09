Gerard “Gary” Kovar, age 86 years, of Garland, born March 7, 1933, passed away February 6, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Vi; three children and spouses, Ken Kovar, Garland, Kim (David) Hemsath, Seward, Brenda (Arvin) Doeschot, Hickman; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with the family receiving friend from 6 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 11, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Rand Langhorst concelebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Germantown Cemetery, Garland. With military honors by the U.S. Army and Garland American Legion Post #369. Memorials: Garland Fire and Rescue, Garland American Legion Post #369 or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com