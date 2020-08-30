× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 23, 1925 - July 31, 2020

Geraldine R. “Gerry” Draney, 95, of Lincoln, passed away July 31, 2020. Born March 23, 1925 in Omaha, NE to Gerald M. and Helen M. (Best) Drew. Gerry was a graduate of Omaha Benson High School and Doane College. She taught school at Riley Elementary School for 2 years and was a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools for 13 years. She retired in 1990 as a library assistant after 8+ years for Lincoln City Libraries.

Gerry was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church for 60 years. She served as a deacon and belonged to Eastridge Presbyterian Women (EPW), Commodore Mariners, and the church bridge group. She was a member of Star City Toastmaster, TOPS #746, and a volunteer at Bryan West.

Family members include her sons Daniel R. Draney (Maité Dubourg), Lincoln and Bruce G. (Andrea) Draney, Omaha; son-in-law Glenn Calvert Portland, ME; grandchildren Chris Erisson, Shawn Hicks, Angela Kuehn, James (Orlanda) Vance, Ronda Loring, Heath (Elizabeth) Draney, Jefferson Draney (Megan See) and Adrian Draney; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousin Bud (Anne) Pagel. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, special friend Ken Olson and son Chris.

All are welcome to the graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. “The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/gerrydraney ”Memorials to Doane College (Alpha Pi Epsilon Scholarship Fund, Gamma Phi Iota Scholarship Fund), Eastridge Church (EPW Fund), Tabitha Good House or Lincoln City Libraries. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.