December 23, 1935 - August 18, 2019

Geraldine R. "Gerry" Bauer, 83 years, of Fremont, NE formerly Lincoln, December 23, 1935 - August 18, 2019.Survived by sisters, Catherine "Cathy" Chapman, Fremont and Mary Ann (Doug) Shrader, Hanover Park, Ill.; sister-in law, Deb Bauer, Bennington and nieces and nephews.

Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser's in Fremont. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Vandersnick Cemetery near Ewing. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025; 402-721-4490. Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Events

Aug 22
Visitation
Thursday, August 22, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
