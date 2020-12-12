Geraldine “Geri” Esther (Walters) Gilbert

March 26, 1921 - December 28, 2019

Geraldine “Geri” Esther (Walters) Gilbert died December 28, 2019 at the age of 98 in Green Valley, AZ. Geri was born March 26, 1921 in Columbus, NE the daughter of Oliver and Ettna (Linstrum) Walters. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1938 and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and Bryan Nursing School in Lincoln, NE where she graduated in 1942. She met Louis Gilbert at Wesleyan and they were married in 1943. Geri worked as a nurse while Louis completed his medical training and military service. They later lived in Hot Springs, SD and Rochester, MN before settling in Lincoln, NE where Louis began a urology practice in 1952.

In 1962, Geri and Louis bought an old farm along the Platte River and converted the property to a nature preserve. Later the Nebraska State Historical Society recommended a conservation and historic preservation easement to protect the land, which includes the most sacred site of the Pawnee Indian Nation. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places and is known as “Pahuk”. Geri and Louis lived at Pahuk until they began spending winters in Green Valley, AZ in the 1990s.