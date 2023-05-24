Geraldine C. Frank

March 31, 1935 - May 21, 2023

Geraldine C. Frank, 88, of Greenwood, NE passed away May 21, 2023. Born March 31, 1935, in Youngstown, OH to Elmer and Kathrine (Kolsar) Maytes.

Family members include her children Karen Frank, Greenwood, Nancy Williams, Cincinnati, OH, Robert C. (Sandie) Frank, Lincoln, and Lori Frank (Tina Bieganek), Roseville, MN; 3 grandchildren Carly Kendle, Abby Frank, and Sydney Bieganek and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert P., siblings Ted Maytes, Jim Maytes, and Mike Maytes, son-in-law Gregg Williams.

A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https:/www.stjude.org

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com