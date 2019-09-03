Geraldine B. Perry
April 12, 1930 - August 30, 2019
Geri Perry was born April 12, 1930 in Lincoln. She passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Her parents were Edwin and Myrtle (Onnink) Gruntorad. She married Donald Perry on August 7, 1949. She is survived by daughters: Donna (Doug) Peterson; Linda Perry (Randy Hablitzel); Barbara (Mick) Erickson; and Brenda (David) Wacker, 5 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren, 6 step great-great grandchildren, sister; Shirley Dillman, brother; Dale (Sandy) Gruntorad. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Malcolm Methodist Church. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. Memorials may be given to Malcolm Methodist Church and Malcolm Public Schools. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com
