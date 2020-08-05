Gerald William Schmidt, age 84, was born October 3, 1935, and passed away August 2, 2020. He was born in Sutton, NE to William and Melva (Mohnike) Schmidt. He was a scout leader for many years in troop #88, the first DAV troop in Lincoln. He worked at Hoppe Manufacturing from 1970 to 1976, and was a custodian for the Lincoln public schools from 1976 until he retired in 1999. He was an usher at memorial stadium during football games in the 70s and 80s. He enjoyed Husker volleyball and football, camping, fishing, woodworking, and working on cars. He married Melva Jean Peter July 2, 1962 in Sutton, NE.