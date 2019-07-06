September 22, 1949 - July 4, 2019
Gerald W. Huenink, 69, Lincoln, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1949, in Lincoln to Alfred and Hilda (Kats ) Huenink. Jerry's enjoyments in life were his wonderful grandchildren and attending all their activities, also his model trains, and of course his yard where he spent many hours. He graduated from Norris High School in 1967. Jerry was in the Nebraska National Guard for six years. He worked in construction, building houses for his brother and brother-in-law for several years. Then he formed his own framing company for 25 years. Following that, he worked three years at UNL and finally retired from Bryan East in 2011, after working there for 15 years. Jerry was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Valerie; son Ben (Kari) Huenink , Blair; daughter Julie (Kord) Buesing, Lincoln; granddaughters Lilly, Hannah, and Olivia Huenink, Blair; grandson Kayleb Buesing, Lincoln and his trusty shadow Bree; brothers Alvin Huenink, Lincoln, and Ron Huenink, Greeley, Colo., sisters Shirley Taylor, Hubbard, Ohio, Phyllis Andringa, Loveland, Colo., and Christine Huenink, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents; twin sons Jeremy and Jason Huenink, and sister Eileen Huenink.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (7-9-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to St. Mark's Youth Program or the Capital Humane Society. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday with family present from 2-4 p.m. at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.