Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Gerald M. Palmer, 49, Lincoln, passed away May 28, 2020. Visitation: Thursday 9am-8pm at the funeral home. Celebration of Gerald's Life: Friday, June 5, at 1 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences: bmlfh.com