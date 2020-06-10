Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Gerald L. “Jerry” Stevens, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on August 2, 1935 in Lincoln to Guy Franklin and Pauline (Achziger) Stevens. Memorial Service Live Stream will begin at 2 pm Monday, June 15, on RoperandSons.com obituary website. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com.