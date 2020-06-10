August 2, 1935 - April 5, 2020
Gerald L. “Jerry” Stevens, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on August 2, 1935 in Lincoln to Guy Franklin and Pauline (Achziger) Stevens. Memorial Service Live Stream will begin at 2 pm Monday, June 15, on RoperandSons.com obituary website. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com.
