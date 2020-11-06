 Skip to main content
Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Lott
December 24, 1931 - November 3, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Lott (88) passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born December 24, 1931 to Harold and Martha (Hoff) Lott in Lincoln NE. He married Constance “Connie” Arlene (Schaaf) Lott on July 12, 1951. Korean War Veteran and graduate of University of Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, children, Gregory Lott (Ingrid Bolm), Kristin (Dale) Taylor, sister JoAnne (Arthur) Rockel, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other special family, and many nieces and nephews.

No visitation. Memorial service at Lincoln Berean Church Saturday, Nov 7 at 2:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to My Bridge Radio. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

