Gerald (Jerry) Raymond Wolvin passed away August 21, 2020. He was born October 15, 1934 to Roland & Martha Winnifred (Kinnamon) Wolvin near Utica NE. During his lifetime Jerry served in the U.S. Army and retired from Goodyear after 32 years. He enjoyed playing the trombone and won several excellents as a young man and later in life played in many bands such as Seward Band and Firehouse 5. He also was a Triple A trap-shooter winning several shoots and collecting lots of awards. Jerry enjoyed volunteering at the Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club and made many good friends there. He loved to talk with people and always had a good story to tell.