Jerry graduated from South Scranton High School in 1949, where he played basketball and pitched on the baseball team. Out of high school, he enlisted in the military, serving in Korea for one year and was then stationed at the Lincoln Air Force Base. Following his days as an athlete, Jerry remained a devout baseball and basketball fan. As a Lincolnite, he frequently attended Lincoln Chief minor league games, which included watching Dick Stuart's record setting 66 home run year. He loved attending UNL basketball games at the Coliseum, where he watched the Huskers upset the legendary Kansas Jayhawks team led by Wilt Chamberlain. To add to iconic moments he witnessed, Jerry attended the Husker football game when the home team broke Oklahoma's 74 game winning streak in 1959. Marrying Jeanne in 1955, he became further immersed in the Lincoln community, living mostly in core neighborhoods. Three boys came along and then the Lincoln AFB closed. Jerry and Jeanne left Lincoln for a job at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts. By this time, Jerry was a civilian working in logistics for the Department of Defense. Cape Cod was a glorious place for a time, with the family living blocks from a beach. In 1966, though, Jeanne was diagnosed with breast cancer. In order for Jeanne to be near her family, Jerry moved his family back to Lincoln. Jeanne died in early 1967. A widowed father of three young boys, Jerry was able to find work again with the Department of Defense, this time in Omaha at Offutt AFB. He would commute there from Lincoln for nearly 30 years. Jeanne's sister Betty stepped in to assist Jerry with the three boys. Soon, Jerry and Betty would be married and they would welcome two girls to the family. Peggy and Jane made for a full household. Betty died in 1973 after a cancer diagnosis. With help from family and friends Jerry held the family together and kept it functioning. It was not a perfect household, but he found a way to make it work. Jerry was an early participant in the running craze of the ‘60s and ‘70s, jogging in his low cut Chuck Taylors around the cinder track at Lincoln Southeast High School. What differentiated Jerry from most was that he never stopped running. He added bicycling and swimming to his routine, working out on lunch hours and weekends. He never entered a race, simply loving the daily routine of his activities.