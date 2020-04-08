× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 2, 1935 - April 5, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” L. Stevens, 84, Lincoln passed away April 5, 2020. Born August 2, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to Guy Franklin and Pauline (Achziger) Stevens. Jerry had his own roofing company for over 40 years. He was a member of Trinity Chapel Church in Rokeby and past Assistant Fire Chief at Southwest Fire Dept.

Family members include his son Gary (Denise) Stevens, Lincoln; daughters Cynthia (Randal) Matz, Cordova, TN; Terri Watts, Lincoln and Pamela (Neal) Soderquist, Omaha; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to The Food Bank of Lincoln. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

