Gerald "Jerry" John Shedlosky, 81, of Lincoln, NE, died May 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m., at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Survivors: wife, Sharon; daughter, Amy (Michael) Kozak; son, Jeremy (Stephanie Woeppel) Shedlosky; and grandsons: Mason, Zach, and Braden Kozak. Memorials can be made to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools (McPhee Elementary) in his name.