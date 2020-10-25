Gerald “Jerry” G. Carnes, 85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Born October 3, 1935 to Harry and Clara (Rogge) Carnes in Palmer, KS. Survivors include son, Perry (Elizabeth Ashley-Carnes) Carnes; daughter, Carmen (Richard) Jirovec; brothers, Ronald (Pat) Carnes, Ken (Dorothy) Carnes; sister in law, Joyce Levander; grandchildren, Jacob Jirovec, Alec and Addison Carnes; nine nieces and nephews and their families. Preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Levander) Carnes, parents, brother in law, Richard Levander, and his mother and father in law, Donna and Harvey Levander.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln, NE, 68516. Burial 2 p.m., Wednesday (10-28-2020) at Bruning Public Cemetery in Bruning, NE. Public visitation will be held Tuesday (10-27-20) 3-7 p.m. at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Memorials may be directed towards Southwood Lutheran Church or the Peru State College Foundation, P.O. Box 10, Peru, NE, 68421 or online at https://pscgiving.org/ atten: Carnes Memorial. Live Streaming of the funeral service and “Hugs from Home” condolences online at Roperandsons.com.