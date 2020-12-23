Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Thompson

July 7, 1930 - December 18, 2020

Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Thompson, 90, died December 18, 2020. Born July 7, 1930 to William and Zylpha (Lamb) Thompson. He was married to Belva Jean Peter 1951-1961. Jerry married Marjorie Dena Johanning in Park Rapids, MN on May 6, 1962. Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1947, retiring in 1987 a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was then employed with the Nebraska Military Department 1987-1992 and Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 1994-2018.

Jerry is survived by his son Michael (Susan) Thompson of Lincoln, daughters Cathy (Dean) Stilwell of Sheridan, WY, Michelle (Dave) Woita of Colon, and Trinity (Tom) Chappelear of Omaha. Jerry leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and brother William (Donna) Thompson of Staplehurst. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie and sister Linda.

Visitation is 2-4 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery, 6800 S14th St, Lincoln, NE. Celebration of Life, Monday, December 28, 2020, 10:30 am, Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St, Lincoln, NE. Military honors will take place at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the Nebraska National Guard Foundation. lincolnfh.com