Gerald (Jerry) Edward Pike
November 27, 1937 - December 1, 2020

Gerald (Jerry) Edward Pike, 83, of Ashland, passed away on December 1, 2020. Born November 27, 1937 to David and Audrey (Gilbert) Pike, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard Pike and sister Bonnie Coffin. Also preceded in death by his wife, Genelle, after 45 years of marriage. He is survived by his sons: Jerry Pike, Dennis (Debra) Pike, Roger (Kathy) Pike; daughter Lori Hageman; sisters Mardel (Paul) Reed, Teri (Dave) Pierce, and Judy (Terry) Flamig; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.

