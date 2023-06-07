Gerald “Jerry” Bower

November 7, 1949 - June 3, 2023

Gerald “Jerry” Bower, 73, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023. He was born on November 7, 1949 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charles and Lavonne “Bonnie” (Oldehoff) Bower. He is a veteran having served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Jerry was a self-employed construction worker for 45 years, retiring in 2018. On October 19, 1985 he married Arlene Rempe in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Family members include his wife Arlene; son Matthew Bower of Lincoln; grandsons Jory Bower, Dylan Bower, Max Bower, and Jagger Bower all of York, NE; brother Dave (Jane) Bower of Trempealeau, WI; sisters Susie Pearson and Laurie (Jack) Flaherty both of Lincoln; brother-in-law Ken (Janet) Rempe of Superior, NE; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Garry) Just of Lincoln, Lynette Hofstetter of Lawrence, NE, and Kathy (Gregg) Sinner of Hastings, NE; and special friends Jeni & Brent Hager of York, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Al & LaVeta Rempe, and brother-in-law Bill Hofstetter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday June 9th at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N 148th St, Waverly, NE 68462. With burial at Omaha National Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Family requests that you please wear casual attire to Jerry's memorial service.

Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com