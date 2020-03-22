Gerald J. Gerdes
Gerald J. Gerdes

January 6, 1929 - March 17, 2020

Gerald J. Gerdes, 91 of Lincoln, NE, died March 17, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1929, in Wymore, Nebraska, to Fred and Viola Gerdes. He married Verneda Duensing on June 13, 1954.

He is survived by his wife Verneda; sons Darrell (Deb), Galen (Tammy) and Randall Gerdes; daughters Diane Teten, Cheryl Gerdes, Linda Gerdes, and Shelly (Steve) Schmidt; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Luppen; brother-in-law Vern Tjaden; sisters-in-law Arlene Duensing and Marcine Duensing. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, sister Bernice Luppen, brothers-in-law: Arlin Duensing, Melvin Duensing, Alvin Luppen, Edward Luppen and Ervin Riggert; sisters-in-law Lorna Riggert and Leona Tjaden.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on June 13, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln. More information to follow. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Radio Ministry. www.bmlfh.com

