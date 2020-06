Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Gerald J. Gerdes, age 91, of Lincoln, died 3-17-2020. Services: 10:30 am Saturday, 6-13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane. Memorials: Good Shepherd Lutheran church and Radio Ministry. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com