April 13, 1930 - August 27, 2019
Gerald (Gerry) Lee Geisert, age 89, died 8-27-2019. Gerry Geisert was born April 13, 1930 in the old Ogallala hospital. His parents were Edward Adolph Geisert and Louise Behrends Geisert. He was baptized in St. John's Lutheran Church, southeast of Ogallala. He started school at the rural school District he attended this school through 8th grade. At the age of 12 Rev. G. H. Boehnke at St. John's Lutheran church confirmed him. He entered Ogallala High School in 1943 and graduated in 1947. Through this period of time he lived and worked with his parents on the family farm 5 miles southwest of Roscoe. Gerry attended college at Winfield, Kan., but was called home when his father's health was in jeopardy.
In 1951 he was drafted into the Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. While in the army he spent one year as a chaplain's assistant in Yokohoma, Japan. After returning from service in 1953 he returned to farming with his father. In 1958 Gerry married RoseMary Castner in Sidney. The couple moved to the Geisert Farmsted. They continued farming until they retired leaving the farming to son, Nathan. Gerry's interest, aside from farming was in the field of music. He completed 50+ years as a church organist and sang for many weddings and funerals in the community. In 1946-47 he had his own radio show at KRVN in Lexington. Other hobbies include restoring and preserving items that were used on the family farm going back to the homested days.
Survived by wife RoseMary and their children: Rev. Paul and Elizabeth Workentine, Roanoke, Va., Kristin Geisert, Lincoln, Timothy and Jennifer Geisert, Lincoln, and Nathan and Valarie Geisert, Ogallala, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Connie Deterding, Lincoln. Preceded by parents Edward and Louise (Behrends) Geisert, grandson Grant Christian Geisert (son of Timothy and Jennifer) brother Eldon Edward and sister-in-law Lobenia Estelle (Snipes) Geisert, brothers-in-law Donald Deterding and Richard Heitshusen, sister Maxine Heitshusen, great-granddaughter Mara Joy Workentine (daughter of Pastor Ben & Kim Workentine.)
Services: 4:30 p.m. Thursday (8-29) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th Street, Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Viewing and visitation: 3:30-4:30 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Burial: 11 a.m. (MST) Friday (8-30) at Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation in Ogallala 9-10:30 a.m. at Draucker Funeral Home Memorials: Nebraska Lutheran High School, Waco. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Gerald Geisert, please visit Tribute Store.