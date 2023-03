Gerald “Gerry” K. Belschner

December 4, 1944 - February 21, 2023

Gerald K. Belschner "Gerry" 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska are passed away on February 21, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth H. and H. Ruth Belschner, and he is survived by his daughters, Shanna Ohrt (Monte) Ohrt and Brandi L. (Belschner) Hatch, his grandchildren Elizabeth and Ethan, his brother John F. (Diane K.) Belschner, and his nieces Lori McGrath (Neal) McGrath and Shari (Jason)Theer.

An open house will be held in honor of Gerry at 10 am on March 7, at The Urban Farmhouse Room, 3900 Yankee Hill Road Suite 127 Lincoln, NE 68516.