March 13, 1937 - November 17, 2020

Gerald George (Jerry) Anville, son of Homer and Velma (Foglesong) Anville, was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska on March 13, 1937. He was the oldest of four children. Jerry spent his youth on the family farm east of Julian. Jerry attended rural school near the farm and graduated from Nebraska City High School. Jerry was baptized and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Julian. After high school, Jerry worked at the Ford dealership in Nebraska City.

On May 29, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Peggy Kirkendall at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. After their marriage, Jerry and Peggy made their home in Auburn. They were blessed with two children, Tony and Kim. In 1956, Jerry began working at Allied Chemical just south of Omaha near LaPlatte. Jerry would remain there for the next 44 years. He saw the company change ownership to Arcadian and then Potash. Jerry was a dedicated employee who rarely missed a working day during his career.

Jerry was known for his willingness to help anyone in need. As he commuted daily between Auburn and LaPlatte, he would stop and help stranded motorist and pick up anyone hitchhiking. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed helping Peggy with her daycare business, helping family and friends work on their cars, and picking up and delivering cars from the auto auction.