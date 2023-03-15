Gerald Francis (Jerry) Gulland

March 6, 1932 - March 5, 2023

Gerald Francis (Jerry) Gulland, age 90, Lincoln, was born March 6, 1932 and passed away March 5, 2023. He was born out on Silver Prairie in Richland Co., North Dakota on the homestead, in a blizzard, by his grandmother. He was the loving husband of Peggy Heinbigner, who he met at Pla-Mor Ballroom. They were married for 68 years.

Jerry was a long-time Lincoln Real Estate broker and apartment owner. He battled acute rheumatoid arthritis since he was 27. Jerry served in the United States Army during the Korean War as an Army Communications Chief.

Jerry was the wonderful father of Pam Bloom and deceased son Robert. He will be mourned by Bob's wife Kathy Gulland, grandchildren Jason and wife Amber Bloom, Tisha Bloom and great-granddaughter Kelli DeGarmo. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Margaret La Valley and John Gulland.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Northgate Garden Estates, 2425 Folkways Blvd., Lincoln, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the lower dining room. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Memorial donations to the family will be donated in Jerry's memory at a later date.