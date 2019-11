September 24, 1942 - November 25, 2019

Gerald Edward Rose, 77, of Lincoln, died November 25, 2019 in Lincoln. He was born September 24, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Edward Wayne & Mona Viola (Snodgrass) Rose. Jerry retired from Sandoz Pharmaceuticals and remained active in their retirement club.

Jerry is survived by his children, Debra (Daniel) Burbach of Lincoln, Donald (Sallye) Rose of Simpsonville, SC, and Shari (Vincent) Brigman of San Jose, CA; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Julie Bennett, Neal Rose, Bert (Kathie) Rose, and Dale Rose; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service 4 pm Saturday (11/30) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials to family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.