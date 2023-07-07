Gerald E. Pierce, 88, of Dorchester, NE, passed away July 5, 2023 at his home. He was born May 5, 1935 to Clyde & Helen Iva (Whitcomb) in Hastings, NE.

Services will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dorchester. Public Viewing will be Sunday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Memorials to the Dorchester American Legion. Burial in the Fairbury Cemetery with Military Rites by Fairbury VFW.