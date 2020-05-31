× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 21, 2020

Gerald D. Miller, 91, of Lincoln, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Gerald served in the Army from 1946 to 1948 and was part of the Occupation of Japan in 1947. He was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School, a long-time candy maker at Russell Stover Candies and he finished his career at the Ace Hardware Warehouse before retiring in 1990.

Gerald loved to bowl and he and Leona traveled the country bowling in national tournaments. He loved following Husker sports and going on “business trips” to casinos. He kept his quick wit and sense of humor until the end. He was a long-time member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sons, David (Jerry Anderson), Mark of Lincoln and stepson Thomas (Dee) Thrasher of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Nina; brother, James (Jim); sisters, Patricia (Pat) Stratton and Viva June Siefert; wives, Betty (1972) and Leona (2012); stepson, Wayne Thrasher and stepdaughter, Connie Snider.

Memorials may be given to the Food Bank of Lincoln. Celebration of Life will be held at a later safe date. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

