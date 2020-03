Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Gerald D. Kotas, 75 years of age, of Western, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in Fairbury at JCHL Hospital on March 20, 2020. Born in Friend, Nebraska, on June 17, 1944. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.kunclfh.com to leave online condolences.