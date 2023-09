Gerald D. Bryant

September 9, 2023

Gerald D. “Jerry” Bryant, 98, of Grand Island died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Grand Island from COVID complications.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

He was an educator for 39 years, including 35 years as an administrator in Grand Island Public Schools.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.