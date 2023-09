Gerald D. Bryant

September 9, 2023

Gerald D. “Jerry” Bryant, 98, of Grand Island died Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Grand Island from COVID complications.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2023 at the church.

He was an educator for 39 years, including 35 years as an administrator in Grand Island Public Schools.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.