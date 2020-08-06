× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1942 - August 5, 2020

Gerald Bartek, born May 20, 1942 in Staplehurst to Jerry and Georgia (Dvorak) Bartek passed away from Parkinson's on Aug. 5 at his home in Lincoln. After his mother's death in 1945, Gerald and his 5 siblings lived with his grandparents Celestine and Jiri Bartek in Dwight. Upon his father's marriage to Bessie Pracheil, the family moved to Saline County where Gerald attended Dorchester High School graduating in 1961. Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Marines (1961-64). Gerald then enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1972 in civil engineering. He married JoAnn Vanis on June 3, 1967 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. He worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for over 30 years. He retired in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and his five daughters: Mary (Matti) Iivanainen of Nummela, Finland, Sara (Lt. Col. Richard, USAF) Ruliffson of Haughton, Louisiana, Anne (Jason) Buckbee of Soldotna, Alaska, Dr. Rachel Bartek (Dr. Erdem Turhan) of Washington D.C. and Leah (Benjamin) Housel of Grand Island. He is survived by 13 grandchildren. He is survived by a brother and sister, two step-sisters, a sister-in-law, and many in-laws. Gerald is preceded in death by his mother, father and step-mother, three brothers, his sister and her husband, his step-siblings, and several miscarried children and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd in Lincoln with Fr Justin Wylie celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at 2:30 pm Saturday at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in David City, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Rosary will be at 7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Bartek , please visit Tribute Store.