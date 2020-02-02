June 20, 1935 - January 24, 2020
Gerald B. Jordan, 84, of Lincoln, died January 24, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1935, in Kearney, NE to Mortimer B. and Minnie Hazel (Burge) Jordan. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Kearney and received his Ed.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1987. He was a retired educator, having served Nebraska schools as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. For 21 years he was a consultant in the Nebraska Department of Education, where he also served as State Director for the North Central Association.
He was an army veteran, a member of NE Schoolmasters, Phi Delta Kappa, and the NE Council of School Administrators, and was active in the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club, Lincoln Continentals Barbershop Chorus, and Vine Congregational United Church of Christ. He enjoyed singing, boating, camping, water skiing, woodworking, and helping his Kiwanis Club support the Cub Scout Pack at Elliott School.
He is survived by his wife Jean of Lincoln; stepsons Eric (Jane) Gordon of Southlake, TX; Randall (Tracy) Gordon of Lincoln; Brian (Tammy) Gordon of Olathe, KS; eight grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Twyla and Rex Steinbrink of McCook, NE; and thirteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Margaret (Ed) Fredrickson, Charline (Bernard) Weaver, Gwendolyn (John) Galloway; and niece Janet Higley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Vine Congregational UCC. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vine Congregational UCC, 1800 Twin Ridge Road, Lincoln, NE (06); Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Foundation, 3101 Pointe Circle (06); or Lincoln Children's Zoo, www.lincolnzoo.com. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.
Service information
10:30AM
1800 Twin Ridge Rd.
Lincoln, NE 68506