June 20, 1935 - January 24, 2020

Gerald B. Jordan, 84, of Lincoln, died January 24, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1935, in Kearney, NE to Mortimer B. and Minnie Hazel (Burge) Jordan. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Kearney and received his Ed.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1987. He was a retired educator, having served Nebraska schools as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. For 21 years he was a consultant in the Nebraska Department of Education, where he also served as State Director for the North Central Association.

He was an army veteran, a member of NE Schoolmasters, Phi Delta Kappa, and the NE Council of School Administrators, and was active in the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club, Lincoln Continentals Barbershop Chorus, and Vine Congregational United Church of Christ. He enjoyed singing, boating, camping, water skiing, woodworking, and helping his Kiwanis Club support the Cub Scout Pack at Elliott School.