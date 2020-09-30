Gerald B. “Jerry” Owens

Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, with the family present from 3-4 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Rosary: 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Monsignor Robert Tucker will be celebrating the Mass. Private family graveside service and inurnment with military honors by the U.S. Army, Seward V.F.W. Post #4755, Seward American Legion Post #33 at Seward Cemetery following the Memorial Service.