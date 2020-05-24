× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 22, 1945 - May 16, 2020

Gerald A. “Garry” Jochum, 75, of Lincoln, died May 16, 2020. He was born January 22, 1945 in Ewing, NE to Vincent and Audrey (Kruntorad) Jochum. He retired after 32 years as a Senior Master Sgt., base facilities manager, Civil Engineering Squadron, at the 155th Air Refueling Wing. He then worked for 10 years as the assistant facility manager at the Nebraska State Penitentiary before retiring. Garry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and 54+ year member of the American Legion.

Garry is survived by his wife Julene “Jean” Jochum of Lincoln; daughter Shannon (Chris) Nielsen of Sterling, NE and children, Stasia & Colbey; son Shane (Nicole) Jochum of Portland, OR and children Jacquelyn & Lauryn; daughter Linda Hall of New York, NY and children Amelia, Wesley, & Ethan; siblings Diane Evans, Vincent Jochum, Roger (Sue) Jochum, Debra Jochum, Becky (Doug) Dallman, Toni Bambury, Sherri (Mark) Thompson; and nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Garry's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can attend under safer conditions. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wounded Warrior Project, or AseraCare Hospice Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

