Georgia Rae Payne
August 10, 1928 - August 3, 2019
Georgia was a graduate of Midland College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education; Georgia met her husband Donald M Payne of 61 years while attending Midland College. After they were married they had a daughter Barbara Jean Friend (Payne) and the family moved to Lincoln from Fremont.
Georgia starting teaching second grade at Bethany Elementary in Lincoln while attending the University of Nebraska working on her Master's Degree in Education. Georgia continued her love and passion for teaching in the Lincoln Public Schools for 44 years, Georgia spent the majority of her career at Brownell Elementary teaching 2nd grade in Lincoln before retiring in 1990.
After retiring Georgia and her husband Don spent their time focusing on their love and devotion for family, church, and friends. Georgia had many passions, gardening, music, her PTO group, Navy Reunion planning, watching/attending sporting events, caring for her husband Don and family. Georgia was the choir director at her church for over 40 years, she could be found playing the organ and piano each Sunday.
Georgia could be best described as the life of the party with an infectious laugh and love for life and people; Georgia loved entertaining family and friends at their home and traveling to see their daughter and three grandkids Jenifer, Michael and Matthew. Georgia had a nickname to her family, Grandma Precious, Georgia's memory will remain precious to her family as she will be greatly missed.
Georgia is survived by her daughter Barbara (Payne) Friend of Blue Springs MO, her two grandsons Michael and Matthew Friend of Blue Springs MO, her daughter in law Beth Friend of Blue Springs, MO; Two Brothers Jerry of Fremont, NE and Tom of San Francisco CA and one sister Deanna of Sioux Falls SD and many nephews and nieces. Georgia was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jenifer Friend of Blue Springs MO, her husband Donald Payne and her parents Ivan and Bernice Wedergren.
A memorial service for Georgia will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Community of Christ, 2045 South 44th Street, Lincoln. lincolnfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.