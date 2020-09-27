× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Georgia Louise (Manske) Dunn

August 26, 1948 - September 26, 2020

On Saturday, September 26th, 2020, Georgia Louise (Manske) Dunn passed away at home with family by her side after a 2 year leukemia battle. Georgia was born on August 26, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska to George and Emma (Dietrich) Manske. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1966 and finished her education at Crown College (Minnesota), Nebraska Wesleyan University, and St Elizabeth School of Medical Technology.

She was married to Tom Dunn for 50 years and they raised three wonderful daughters together. She enjoyed her career and had a wonderful group of pathologists, med techs and other lab staff at Pathology Medical Services for the last 50 years. Mom had a love for family, friends, flowers, football, but most of all Jesus.

We have so much respect and gratitude for Dr A, Christy (his nurse), Kerri (mom's phlebotomist), and all of UNMC for excellent care and amazing compassion.