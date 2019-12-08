January 1, 1927 - December 3, 2019
Georgia Jaunice Bixby was born to George Alexander Workman and Julia (Edith) Miller-Workman on January 1, 1927 in Tobias, NE and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Lincoln, NE at the Knolls Assisted Living. She had many friends growing up and living in Tobias, Tecumseh, Geneva, Bayard and Lincoln. She came from a family with 8 siblings in total, all who had passed before her along with her husband, John whom she married February 9, 1947.
Besides her gardening and working for a brief time at the Grow House Nursery and the Burlington Arcade Antique Mall in Lincoln, she was very gracious with her time in Geneva, NE organizing the Jobs Daughters Bethel #79 and in 1999 receiving a certificate of 50 years of membership from the Order of Easter Star #180 and Congregational United Church of Christ where she was president of the Woman's Fellowship several times.
The Huskers had a true-blue fan, as she and her husband travelled to Lincoln every football Saturday, as they have had season tickets since 1955.
She is survived by her children, Sherman Bixby and his wife Peg Fairfield, of Aiken, SC and Martha Battles and David Battles of Lincoln, and her granddaughter's family Julia and Estevan Parra, Rome and Kai. Her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life and they will miss her dearly.
Please send memorials to the Geneva Public Library, c/o Library Director Sarah Johnson, 1043 G Street, Geneva, NE 68361, Johnson County Museum, 401 Broadway Street, Tecumseh, NE 68450, or the Alzheimer's Association, 1500 S 70th, Lincoln, NE. 68506