Georgia J. Duling

May 22, 1927 - March 30, 2020
Georgia Jean Duling, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1927 in Lincoln to the late George and Ruth (Warrick) Lemon. Georgia grew up in Lincoln, attended Christian College in Columbia, Mo and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in journalism.
Georgia was married to her loving husband, Van C. Duling for 69 years. They were married September 11, 1950 at First Methodist church in University Place. Together, they raised their two daughters; Lynn and Janice, and enjoyed many years working side by side in the travel industry. They opened Van C. Duling Travel in 1970; with Georgia serving in many capacities. Her primary position was being in charge of accounts receivable, but her main love was directing hundreds of people to destinations throughout the world, with Van by her side.
Georgia was a strong believer in being a vital part of her community. She was involved with her sorority; Kappa Alpha Theta, Junior League, Westminster Church, and the Country Club of Lincoln. But her most passionate love and focus was for her family. She was an active and inspirational part of her 3 grandchildren's formative years. She was always supportive and interested in the lives of her two daughters. She offered support, never unsolicited advice. She was a wise woman, and strong in body and spirit.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Van C. Duling, and daughters, Lynn (Brent) Kalemkiarian, Janice (George) Boosalis, granddaughters, Beth (Erik) Fern, Kaylin Boosalis, and grandson, Justin (Taylor) Kalemkiarian. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Peggy Lemon.
A memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Church. “Hugs from Home” program and condolences at www.roperandsons.com
