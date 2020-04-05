Georgia J. Duling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 22, 1927 - March 30, 2020

Georgia Jean Duling, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1927 in Lincoln to the late George and Ruth (Warrick) Lemon. Georgia grew up in Lincoln, attended Christian College in Columbia, Mo and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in journalism.

Georgia was married to her loving husband, Van C. Duling for 69 years. They were married September 11, 1950 at First Methodist church in University Place. Together, they raised their two daughters; Lynn and Janice, and enjoyed many years working side by side in the travel industry. They opened Van C. Duling Travel in 1970; with Georgia serving in many capacities. Her primary position was being in charge of accounts receivable, but her main love was directing hundreds of people to destinations throughout the world, with Van by her side.