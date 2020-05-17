June 26, 1939 - May 13, 2020
Georgia E. Mueller, age 80 years, of Seward, born June 26, 1939, passed away May 13, 2020.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. (Limited to 10 people in the funeral home at a time). Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Seward Cemetery with Pastor David Rempfer officiating.
Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
