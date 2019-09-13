September 5, 2019
Georgia Atkinson 83, Wylie, TX died 5 September 2019. Retired bookkeeper and member of the Pleasant Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit #354.
Survivors: daughters, Diana & Scott Cotham, Wylie, TX; Debra & Gary Thompson, Brookings, SD; grandchildren, Brandi & Roger Peterson, Eagle; Jeff & Jennifer Thompson, Omaha, Theresa & Marc Perry, Wylie, TX, April & Tony Wagner, Minnetonka, MN. Great-grandchildren, Adam & Samantha Peterson, Ashland, NE, Jordyn Perry, Wylie, TX, Cristian Thompson, Lincoln, Zachary Perry, Fort Bragg, NC, Carlee Thompson, Omaha, Will Wagner, Minnetonka, MN, Kate Wagner, Minnetonka, MN, great-great granddaughter, Sloane Peterson, Ashland.
Cremation, no service, no visitation. Memorials to Pleasant Dale American Legion Auxiliary #354 c/o Rose Weichert, Treasurer, 7101 W. Old Cheney Rd, Denton, NE 68339.
